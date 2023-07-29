Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 117.7% in July

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 201,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

