Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $615.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $556.27.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $534.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $562.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.33.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

