Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.28 ($11.42) and traded as high as €10.66 ($11.84). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €10.20 ($11.33), with a volume of 20,315,989 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

