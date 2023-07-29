DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $132.38 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.11%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

