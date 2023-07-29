DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

LON DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.