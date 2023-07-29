DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
LON DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
