DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

