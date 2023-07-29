Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

DGEAF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.69. 2,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785. Diageo has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Get Diageo alerts:

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.