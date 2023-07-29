Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.
Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %
DGEAF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.69. 2,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785. Diageo has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.
About Diageo
