DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 0.4%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 7,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Institutional Trading of DiamondHead

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiamondHead by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter worth $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

