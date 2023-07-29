Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 109.9% in July

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 57,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

