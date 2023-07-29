Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Digital China Price Performance

Shares of Digital China stock remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. Digital China has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

