Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 209.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,780 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.