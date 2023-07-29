Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

CWXZF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.11. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Stories

