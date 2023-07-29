Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $23.46 during trading on Friday. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Dongfeng Motor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.9116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

