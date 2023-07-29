DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.49

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 1328433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.