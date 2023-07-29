DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.61

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.61 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32.40 ($0.42). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 679,959 shares trading hands.

DX (Group) Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £192.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,058.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

