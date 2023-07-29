DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.67

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.67 and traded as high as $38.28. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 62,465 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.91.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $424.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

