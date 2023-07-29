dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYFSF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 25,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,465. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

