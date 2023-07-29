dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYFSF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 25,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,465. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
dynaCERT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dynaCERT
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.