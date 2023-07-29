Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ECCC opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $24.85.
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
