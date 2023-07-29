Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 48,356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 283.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after acquiring an additional 750,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

ORCL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

