Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 644.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,567,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

