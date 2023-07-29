Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.