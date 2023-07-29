Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.07. 1,073,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.