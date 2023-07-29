Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 205,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,624. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

