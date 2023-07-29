Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

BP Trading Up 0.1 %

BP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

