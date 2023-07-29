Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.48. 3,204,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,732. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

