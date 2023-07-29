Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 864,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,332. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.