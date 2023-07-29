Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 508 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

