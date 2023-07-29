EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

EDPFY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.