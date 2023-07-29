Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. 5,128,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,679. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

