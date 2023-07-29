Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to approx. $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.21.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 80,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after buying an additional 130,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Element Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 269,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 512.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 592,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

