Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

LLY traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.48. 1,437,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,937. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.76. The stock has a market cap of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

