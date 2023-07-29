Elite Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Seagen makes up about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.11. 813,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.19. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

