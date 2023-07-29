Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.53. 1,467,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.46 and a 200 day moving average of $283.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

