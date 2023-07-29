Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

EMYB stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372. Embassy Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

Get Embassy Bancorp alerts:

Embassy Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Embassy Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.