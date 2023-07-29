Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 103.3% in July

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,243,500 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the June 30th total of 1,595,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,158.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMRAF. UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790. Emera has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.