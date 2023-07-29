Emerald Advisers LLC Has $42.62 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,416 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $42,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.50. 2,046,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $337.79.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

