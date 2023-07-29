Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. 2,807,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

