Energy Web Token Trading 4% Lower This Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $123.86 million and approximately $644,830.11 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 47,240,508 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

