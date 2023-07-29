ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 23.8% in July

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,969. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

