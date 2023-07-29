Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) were down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). Approximately 308,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 891% from the average daily volume of 31,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.01.

Insider Activity at Enteq Technologies

In other Enteq Technologies news, insider David Steel purchased 392,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £39,204.30 ($50,268.37). 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

