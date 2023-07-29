EOS (EOS) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $831.20 million and approximately $49.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003029 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,184,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,195,602 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

