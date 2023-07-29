Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$6.68 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.23 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

