Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $16.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $448.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,169,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.