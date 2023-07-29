Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $16.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.24 EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MLM stock opened at $448.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,169,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
