Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.9939 dividend. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.