Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $413.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.82. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

