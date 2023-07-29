Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evolus by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $555,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Evolus Stock Performance
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.