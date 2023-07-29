Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evolus by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $555,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Evolus Stock Performance

EOLS stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.54. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.