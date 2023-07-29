Exchange Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.
Exchange Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCH opened at $40.50 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
