Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $1.00. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Exeo Entertainment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Exeo Entertainment

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. The company has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

