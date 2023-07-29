Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.78

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 48496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,800 ($35.90) to GBX 2,900 ($37.18) in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($48.72) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Experian in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Experian Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Experian Increases Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

