EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $9.32. EZCORP shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 265,067 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $502.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in EZCORP by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 312,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

