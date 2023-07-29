EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $9.32. EZCORP shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 265,067 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
EZCORP Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $502.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in EZCORP by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 312,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.